Uber to open its first technology development centre in Latin America to focus on safety and smooth operations

New Delhi: As a part of its safety norms, ride-sharing app Uber has announced that it will open its first technology development centre in Latin America, which will focus on safety and smooth operations.

With its base in Sao Paulo, the new centre launched by Uber will start its operations in the fourth quarter of this year.

About 150 specialists will work in this new centre to develop technologies that may become new features and functions globally. With an investment of $63 million in five years, the site will also be Uber's first technology centre in Latin America.

The other existing tech centres are in Louisville, New York, Palo Alto, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, and Seattle, in the US; Amsterdam, Paris, Sofia, and Vilnius, in Europe; and Bangalore and Hyderabad, in India.

The Development Center in Brazil will initially focus on advanced technologies to improve safety around the world, working with advanced telematics, machine learning, high scale distributed systems, real-time data processing and mobile development, among others.

"We believe that technology can play a critical role in solving for some of the modern-day mobility's greatest safety challenges, worldwide," explains President Uber India SA, Pradeep Parameswaran.

"Across emerging markets like Brazil and India, there is an acute need and shared responsibility to deploy the best of engineering talent towards innovations that can make our cities more livable and improve outcomes around road, rider and driver safety as well as towards reducing congestion and pollution. A dedicated tech centre echoes our deep and enduring commitment to safety as a company," he added.

Uber has constantly introduced new functions to improve rider and driver safety. Two recent examples include a machine learning model to reduce safety risks, and the Safety Toolkit released in July which works as a one-stop-shop for all Safety features in the Uber app.