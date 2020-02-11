DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS RESULTS 2020 LIVE COUNTING

Uber sets up over 100-staff strong Uber Money team in Hyderabad; to focus on implementing new payment methods

Press Trust of India Feb 11, 2020 15:03:35 IST

  • Besides Hyderabad, the Uber Money team also has a presence at San Francisco, Palo Alto, New York and Amsterdam tech centres

  • The Hyderabad-based team will play an essential role in enabling upcoming new global features and improvements

  • The Uber Hyderabad Tech Centre has the best in class fintech talent specialising in risk, payments, financial reporting and analytics platform engineering

New Delhi: Ride-hailing major Uber on Tuesday said it has set up Uber Money, a team of over 100 technology professionals responsible for global financial products and technology innovations, at its Hyderabad Tech Centre.

Besides Hyderabad, the Uber Money team also has a presence at San Francisco, Palo Alto, New York and Amsterdam tech centres, Uber said in a statement.

Representational image. Reuters

"The Hyderabad-based team will play an essential role in enabling upcoming new global features and improvements, including real-time earnings; updated debit accounts, and debit cards for Uber drivers; along with Uber Wallet and refreshed Uber credit card for Uber riders," it added.

The Uber Money team will focus on implementing new payment methods, enabling and building financial compliance tools, leveraging smart routing technologies for payment gateways and applying Uber Artificial Intelligence models for intelligent risk decisions, the statement said.

"The Uber Hyderabad Tech Centre has the best in class fintech talent specialising in risk, payments, financial reporting and analytics platform engineering. Besides engineering, we are investing in growing and scaling data science, analytics, and product management organisations to transform Hyderabad into a full spectrum tech site for Uber," Uber India Engineering Director and Hyderabad Site Lead Naga Kasu said.

Started in 2014, Uber's Hyderabad Engineering Centre builds software products and platforms.

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2020 15:03:35 IST

