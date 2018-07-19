You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Uber names new privacy chief, data protection officer

Business Reuters Jul 19, 2018 01:05:48 IST

Uber names new privacy chief, data protection officer

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc appointed Ruby Zefo as chief privacy officer and Simon Hania as data protection officer, a company spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.

The ride-hailing company has had a rough history when it comes to protecting driver and passenger data, even while it gears up for a public listing next year.

Hackers previously stole information about Uber drivers and the company acknowledged in 2014 that its employees had used a software tool called "God View" to track passengers.

Zefo, who will start in her new job from Aug. 6, joins Uber from Intel Corp where she was chief privacy & security counsel.

Hania joins from Dutch digital mapping company TomTom NV, where he was vice president of privacy & security.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 01:05 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores