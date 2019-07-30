You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Uber lays off 400 employees in marketing team

Business Reuters Jul 30, 2019 02:05:20 IST

Uber lays off 400 employees in marketing team

(Reuters) - Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday it laid off 400 people globally from its marketing team.

As of Dec. 31, Uber had 22,263 employees, with 1,951 employees in sales and marketing team, according to the company's filing https://bit.ly/2Z5Lafi.

Uber debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on May 10 at an IPO price of $45. The stock is currently trading nearly 2% below the IPO price.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2019 02:05:20 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores