Uber lays off 400 employees in marketing team

As of Dec. 31, Uber had 22,263 employees, with 1,951 employees in sales and marketing team, according to the company's filing https://bit.ly/2Z5Lafi.
Uber debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on May 10 at an IPO price of $45. The stock is currently trading nearly 2% below the IPO price.
Updated Date: Jul 30, 2019