Uber doubles down on freight business

Business Reuters Aug 08, 2018 04:05:37 IST

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc is creating a standalone business out of its long-haul trucking business, with plans to double its investment in the unit to drive growth ahead of a much-anticipated initial public offering.

Uber said on Tuesday its separate freight business, which connects long-haul truckers with shippers, will be led by Lior Ron, who left Uber earlier this year.

Ron co-founded a self-driving trucking company Uber acquired in 2016 that became the centerpiece of a high-stakes lawsuit over trade-secrets theft.

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 04:05 AM

