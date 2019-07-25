You are here:
Uber, Bengaluru-based Sun Mobility tie-up to offer electric three-wheelers in India in coming months

Press Trust of India Jul 25, 2019

Bengaluru: Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc and Bengaluru-based start-up Sun Mobility said on Wednesday they will partner to offer commuters in India electric auto-rickshaws in the coming months, amid a push by policymakers to encourage the use of cleaner fuels.

Uber already allows riders in India to book the ubiquitous three-wheeled vehicles dubbed “autorickshaws” or “autos”.

Representational image. PTI

Sun Mobility, led by Chetan Maini, who pioneered electric cars in India with the Reva, and Uday Khemka, vice-chairman of the Sun Group, will offer charged swappable batteries as a service to fleet owners and Uber’s driver-partners, under the partnership.

The development comes at a time when India’s government is trying to boost the adoption of electric vehicles to lower oil imports and curb air pollution.

Reuters had reported last month that India plans to order taxi aggregators like Uber and local rival Ola to convert 40 percent of their fleet of cars to electric by April 2026.

Uber did not divulge details on the number of electric rickshaws that would be deployed or the cities it would target.

