UAE's ENOC seeks four LNG cargoes for India: sources

Business Reuters Mar 06, 2019 00:06:03 IST

LONDON (Reuters) - Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) has announced a tender to buy four cargoes of liquified natural gas (LNG) for delivery to India from April to July, two trade sources said on Tuesday.

ENOC has no reported equity or term contracts with LNG terminals in India but has previously purchased cargoes for India.

LNG prices in India, which are usually below northeast Asian prices, are at a smaller discount this year due to lower-than-expected demand in northeast Asia, one LNG trader said.

The tender closes on March 7.

(Reporting by Ekaterina Kravtsova)

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2019 00:06:03 IST

