UAE says 'sophisticated' tanker attacks likely the work of a state actor

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates told the United Nations Security Council on Thursday that attacks on four tankers off its coast on May 12 bore the hallmarks of a "sophisticated and coordinated operation," most likely by a state actor.

In a document on the U.N. briefing, the UAE joined by Norway and Saudi Arabia did not say who they believed was behind the attacks and they did not mention Iran, which has been accused by the United States of being directly responsible.

(Reporting by Catherine Koppel; Writing by Mary Milliken; Editing by Kieran Murray and Tom Brown)

