UAE bans operation of Boeing 737 MAX models - WAM

CAIRO (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) banned the operation of all Boeing 737 MAX models in UAE airspace, Emirates News Agency (WAM) said on Tuesday.

GCAA added in a statement that the ban was a precautionary measure following the Ethiopian Airways crash.

GCAA will "continue monitoring and re-assessing the situation as more information is obtained about the accident," it said.

Flydubai is the only UAE airline operating the MAX 8 and MAX 9 aircrafts.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

