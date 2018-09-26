You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

U.S. will ensure well-supplied oil market before Iran sanctions -envoy

Business Reuters Sep 26, 2018 06:05:12 IST

U.S. will ensure well-supplied oil market before Iran sanctions -envoy

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States will make sure the oil market is well supplied before it reimposes oil sanctions against Iran on Nov. 4, Washington's special envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, said on Tuesday.

"We will ensure prior to the reimposition of our sanctions that we have a well supplied oil market," Hook told a news conference on the sidelines of United Nations meetings.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Sep 26, 2018 06:05 AM

Also See






At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars



Top Stories


IFA 2018
view all



Cricket Scores