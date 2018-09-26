U.S. will ensure well-supplied oil market before Iran sanctions -envoy

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States will make sure the oil market is well supplied before it reimposes oil sanctions against Iran on Nov. 4, Washington's special envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, said on Tuesday.

"We will ensure prior to the reimposition of our sanctions that we have a well supplied oil market," Hook told a news conference on the sidelines of United Nations meetings.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

