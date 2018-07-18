U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin has no China meetings at Argentina G20, official says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has no formal bilateral meetings planned with Chinese officials at this weekend's G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Argentina, a senior Treasury official said on Tuesday.

The official said, however, that there would be ample opportunities for Mnuchin to interact with Chinese officials in group sessions, dinners and informal settings to discuss trade issues dividing the two countries.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by James Dalgleish)

