Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin has no China meetings at Argentina G20, official says

Business Reuters Jul 18, 2018 04:05:06 IST

U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin has no China meetings at Argentina G20, official says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has no formal bilateral meetings planned with Chinese officials at this weekend's G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Argentina, a senior Treasury official said on Tuesday.

The official said, however, that there would be ample opportunities for Mnuchin to interact with Chinese officials in group sessions, dinners and informal settings to discuss trade issues dividing the two countries.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by James Dalgleish)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 04:05 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores