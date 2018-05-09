You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin does not see Iran sanctions hiking oil prices

Business Reuters May 09, 2018 04:05:05 IST

U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin does not see Iran sanctions hiking oil prices

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday he does not anticipate major oil price hikes after renewed sanctions hit Iranian production because some countries are willing to increase output to offset such losses.

Mnuchin, speaking to reporters at a news briefing, declined to identify countries which may add output, saying there had been conversations with "different parties that would be willing to increase oil supply to offset this. So my expectation is not that oil prices will go higher - to a certain extent, some of this was already in the market on oil prices."

Mnuchin said that licenses for Boeing Co and Airbus to sell aircraft and components to Iran will be revoked as a result of the reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

"Under the original deal, there were waivers for commercial aircraft, parts and services and the existing licenses will be revoked," Mnuchin said.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by James Dalgleish)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 09, 2018 04:05 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores