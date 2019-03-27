U.S. trade judge recommends import ban on some Apple iPhones

By Jan Wolfe

(Reuters) - A U.S. trade judge on Tuesday recommended Qualcomm Inc be granted a request for an import ban on some iPhones sold by Apple Inc.

An administrative law judge of the U.S. International Trade Commission said the basis for the ban was a finding that Apple infringed a Qualcomm patent relating to smartphone technology.

The judge's initial determination is not binding and will be reviewed by the agency.

Apple and Qualcomm did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The ITC is expected to issue a final decision later on Tuesday in a similar case brought by Qualcomm in which the chip maker is also seeking a U.S. ban on sales of some iPhones.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

