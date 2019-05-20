U.S. to hold economic conference in June to seek boost for Palestinians

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will hold an international economic "workshop" in Bahrain in late June to encourage investment in the Palestinian areas as the first part of President Donald Trump's coming Middle East peace plan, the White House said on Sunday.

The conference will bring together government and business leaders to help jump-start the economic portion of the U.S. peace initiative, the White House said in a statement.

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

