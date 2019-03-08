U.S. telecoms regulator stops clock on Sprint, T-Mobile merger review

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday it has halted the informal 180-day "shot clock" on the review of the merger of wireless providers Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc to give the public three additional weeks to comment on the $26 billion tie-up.

The FCC said the decision was made after the third- and fourth-largest U.S. wireless carriers had filed significant additional information on their network integration plans for 2019-2021 and other new information on the merger.

The FCC said it typically allows for additional public input after "substantial new submissions" by the applicants. The FCC said it expects to resume the "shot clock," at the current Day 122, on April 4.

Sprint and T-Mobile did not immediately comment.

Separately, a U.S. House of Representatives panel plans a hearing on March 12 on the merger.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Diane Bartz; Editing by Richard Chang and Grant McCool)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.