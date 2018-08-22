U.S. stocks rise as S&P reaches record high

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 touched a record high on Tuesday and equalled its longest-ever bull-market run, as U.S. stocks rose on encouraging earnings reports in the consumer sector and relative calm in the ongoing trade war between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 62.65 points, or 0.24 percent, to 25,821.34, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 5.78 points, or 0.20 percent, to 2,862.83 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 38.17 points, or 0.49 percent, to 7,859.17.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

