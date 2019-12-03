U.S. stocks retreat on economy and trade jitters

(Reuters) - Wall Street stepped back from last week's record highs on Monday, with disappointing U.S. manufacturing data and fresh trade worries keeping buyers on the sidelines.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 264.97 points, or 0.94%, to 27,786.44, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 26.84 points, or 0.85%, to 3,114.14 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 97.48 points, or 1.12%, to 8,567.99.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

