U.S. stocks plunge on rising Treasury yields

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 marking its biggest daily decline since Feb. 8, and technology stocks led the losses as rising U.S. Treasury yields sent investors fleeing from risky assets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 831.83 points, or 3.15 percent, to 25,598.74, the S&P 500 lost 94.66 points, or 3.29 percent, to 2,785.68 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 315.97 points, or 4.08 percent, to 7,422.05.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

