U.S. stocks drop as trade spat escalates

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes fell on Thursday as trade-sensitive stocks were hit by a new round of tariffs in the trade dispute between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 76.21 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,657.39, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 4.78 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,857.04 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 10.64 points, or 0.13 percent, to 7,878.46.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Susan Thomas)

