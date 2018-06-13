You are here:
U.S. State Dept OKs possible helicopter support sale to India: Pentagon

Business Reuters Jun 13, 2018 00:05:17 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $930 million sale to India of items in support of a proposed direct commercial sale of six AH-64E Apache helicopters, a Pentagon agency said on Tuesday.

The items include 14 T700-GE-701D General Electric Co engines, radar equipment, night vision sensors, navigation systems and ammunition, among other items, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement. Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Co are also contractors for the sale, it said.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editting by Susan Heavey)

