U.S. starts anti-dumping probe of wooden cabinets imported from China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had initiated an anti-dumping duty and countervailing duty investigation of wooden cabinets and vanities imported from China to determine whether they are being dumped on the U.S. market.

The action was taken based on petitions filed by the American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance on March 6. The alleged dumping margins range from 177.36 percent to 262.18 percent, the department said.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

