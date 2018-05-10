You are here:
U.S. shale CEOs meet with Saudi Aramco board in Houston

Business Reuters May 10, 2018 01:05:55 IST

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Two of the U.S. shale industry's most prominent executives met with the Saudi Aramco board of directors in Houston on Wednesday.

Mark Papa, chief executive of Centennial Resource Development Inc, and Harold Hamm, CEO of Continental Resources Inc, spoke at a regularly scheduled meeting of the directors of the world's largest oil producer.

They declined to comment on the meeting.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 10, 2018 01:05 AM

