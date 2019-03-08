U.S. senators offer resolution backing Canada on Huawei CFO

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican and Democratic leaders of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee introduced legislation on Thursday backing Canada's handling of Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, as the United States seeks her extradition.

Senators Jim Risch, the committee's Republican chairman, and Bob Menendez, its ranking Democrat, introduced the resolution backing Canada for "upholding the rule of law." They announced the measure a day after the Chinese telecoms equipment maker sued the U.S. government, saying a law limiting its U.S. business was unconstitutional.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

