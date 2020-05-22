U.S. sees progress with China over farm products under Phase 1 trade deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday said it saw positive signs with Beijing over agricultural products as part of the Phase 1 trade agreement, saying certain U.S. farm products could now be exported to China.

China has also updated its list of U.S. facilities that could export meat and other products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Trade Representative said in a statement.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Lawder; Editing by Chris Reese)

