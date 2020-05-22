You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

U.S. sees progress with China over farm products under Phase 1 trade deal

Business Reuters May 22, 2020 01:06:05 IST

U.S. sees progress with China over farm products under Phase 1 trade deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday said it saw positive signs with Beijing over agricultural products as part of the Phase 1 trade agreement, saying certain U.S. farm products could now be exported to China.

China has also updated its list of U.S. facilities that could export meat and other products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Trade Representative said in a statement.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Lawder; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: May 22, 2020 01:06:05 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

What is multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and how is it linked to COVID-19?

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 21 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 21 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres