U.S. SEC moves to ease information disclosure requirements

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top U.S. securities regulator on Friday said it had voted to simplify and update requirements for disclosing information that it considers redundant or outdated, with the aim of reducing compliance burdens for companies.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said the change would not significantly alter "the total mix of information available to investors."

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Tom Brown)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.