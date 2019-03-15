U.S.'s Malpass headed for top World Bank job as no challengers emerge

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's pick to lead the World Bank appeared headed for approval as a nomination deadline passed on Thursday with no challengers emerging, continuing the tradition of the United States choosing the development lender's president.

David Malpass, the U.S. Treasury undersecretary for international affairs, will move on to an interview with the World Bank's executive directors in the coming days, the bank said in a statement.

The directors expect to conclude their selection process before the April 12-14 World Bank and International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings, the World Bank said.

(Reporting by David Lawder in Washington; Editing by James Dalgleish)

