U.S. regulator wants to reply to Musk in Tesla case

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday asked a judge for permission to respond to arguments by Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk that his recent tweet about the electric vehicle maker’s production volume did not violate his fraud settlement and he cannot be held in contempt.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Susan Thomas)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.