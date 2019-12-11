U.S. oil output to rise in 2019 less than previously expected - EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil production is expected to rise by 1.26 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2019 to an average of 12.25 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday, slightly below its previous forecast for a rise of 1.3 million bpd.

The output in 2020 is forecast to rise by 930,000 bpd to 13.18 million bpd, according to the EIA.

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

