U.S. offshore oil production remains cut by 58% - U.S. government

HOUSTON (Reuters) - About 58%, or 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd), of crude oil production in the U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico remains shut in the wake of Tropical Storm Barry, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Tuesday.

A little more than 51%, or 1.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas output from the northern Gulf of Mexico continues offline, BSEE said.

Also, 171 production platforms, or 26%, have not resumed operating as workers continue to return to offshore platforms, BSEE said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.