You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

U.S.' Mnuchin says 'looking forward' to China trade talks

Business Reuters Feb 14, 2019 07:05:35 IST

U.S.' Mnuchin says 'looking forward' to China trade talks

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday he was "looking forward" to trade talks with China as the two countries were set to begin formal high-level discussions in Beijing.

"Looking forward to discussions today," Mnuchin told reporters as he left his hotel. He did not elaborate.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 07:05:35 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories




Cricket Scores