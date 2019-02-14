U.S.' Mnuchin says 'looking forward' to China trade talks

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday he was "looking forward" to trade talks with China as the two countries were set to begin formal high-level discussions in Beijing.

"Looking forward to discussions today," Mnuchin told reporters as he left his hotel. He did not elaborate.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)

