U.S.' Mnuchin says had 'productive working dinner' in China

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday he had a "productive working dinner" the previous night in Beijing, as he headed to a state guest house to begin a day of trade talks.

Mnuchin, speaking to reporters at his hotel, said he was looking forward to his discussions. He did not elaborate.

