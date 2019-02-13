U.S.' Mnuchin hopes for 'productive' trade meetings in China

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday he hopes for "productive" trade meetings in China this week.

Mnuchin made the brief comment to reporters at his hotel in Beijing.

(Reporting by Philip Wen; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)

