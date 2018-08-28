U.S-Mexico trade deal stands even if Canada left out - Mexican minister

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The trade deal between the United States and Mexico will stand even if Canada does not come to an agreement with the Trump administration in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), Mexico's foreign minister said on Monday.

"If for any reason the government of Canada and the United States do not reach a (NAFTA) agreement, we already know that there will still be a deal between Mexico and the United States," Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray told a news conference in Washington.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.