U.S.-Mexico trade deal has six year reviews, no expiry - U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Mexico have agreed to a 16-year lifespan for the North American Free Trade agreement, with a review every six years that can extend the pact for 16 years more, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Monday.

The plan would not contain an automatic expiration for NAFTA as proposed in the prior U.S. demand for a "sunset clause."

(Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Grant McCool)

