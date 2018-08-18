U.S.-Mexico bilateral NAFTA issues may be resolved next week-minister

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico economy minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Friday he hopes to conclude outstanding bilateral issues with the United States on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) by the middle of next week.

Most of the issues between the two trade partners were "advancing well," Guajardo told reporters outside the U.S. Trade Representative's office, adding that some areas related to auto rules of origin remain unresolved.

Mexico has not yet engaged with the United States over a "sunset clause" that could kill NAFTA after five years, he added. The ministers will meet again on Tuesday, he said.

(Reporting by David Lawder, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon)

