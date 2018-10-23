You are here:
U.S. Mega Millions website crashes as record jackpot draws clicks

Oct 23, 2018

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Mega Millions lottery website crashed on Monday ahead of a record $1.6 billion drawing on Tuesday night.

Visitors to the website saw an error after more users than normal visited the site, leading it to crash, said a spokeswoman for the Maryland Gaming Commission, which administers the website. She did not know how soon the site could be restored.

