U.S. launches probes into imports of aluminium sheet from 18 countries

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Tuesday it had launched trade investigations into imports of common alloy aluminium sheet from 18 countries, including Germany, Oman and Bahrain.

The department said it will look into whether the 18 countries were unfairly dumping the products in the U.S. market and whether exports from four of the nations were being unfairly subsidized. If the department finds aluminium sheet imports from any of the countries are unfairly dumped or subsidized, and a separate trade panel finds that domestic producers are being injured, the United States would place tariffs on the products.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Leslie Adler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.