U.S. launches national security probe into titanium sponge imports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday launched a national security probe into titanium sponge imports, a key input in military aircraft and other equipment like space vehicles, satellites, naval vessels, missiles, and munitions.

The probe under Section "232" follows a prior investigation by the Commerce Department in 2017 to review if titanium sponge imports from Japan and Kazakhstan were injuring U.S. producers after receiving a petition from U.S.-based Titanium Metals Corp, part of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s Precision Castparts Corp. In 2017, the U.S. International Trade Commission voted to end its probe into the imports, saying it found no harm.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)

