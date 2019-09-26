You are here:
U.S. Justice Department to open an antitrust investigation of Facebook - source

Business Reuters Sep 26, 2019 06:06:44 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department will open an antitrust investigation of Facebook, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

It will mark the fourth investigation of the social media company which also faces probes by the Federal Trade Commission, a group of state attorneys general led by New York and the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2019 06:06:44 IST

