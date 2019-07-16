U.S. judge slashes $80 million Roundup jury verdict to $25.3 million

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday reduced a damages award that Bayer AG owed a man who blamed his cancer on the glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup to $25.27 million from $80 million, saying the punitive damages component was too high.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco said the evidence justified the jury's compensatory damages award to the plaintiff, Edwin Hardeman, and said its decision to award punitive damages was reasonable.

He nonetheless called the $75 million punitive damages award "constitutionally impermissible" and reduced it to $20 million.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

