U.S. judge schedules hearing in SEC lawsuit against Tesla's Musk

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday scheduled an April 4 hearing to hear oral arguments in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit seeking to hold Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk in contempt.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan scheduled the hearing for 2 p.m. EDT, in a brief order that did not say what will be discussed. The SEC and Musk previously said they saw no need for an evidentiary hearing.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.