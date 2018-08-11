You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

U.S., Japan to continue talks to narrow trade differences: USTR

Business Reuters Aug 11, 2018 03:05:21 IST

U.S., Japan to continue talks to narrow trade differences: USTR

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Trade ministers for the United States and Japan agreed on Friday to further talks to narrow their differences on trade and investment and to promote trade between the first and third largest economies, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said.

After two days of meetings between USTR Robert Lighthizer and Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, USTR said the two sides had "frank discussions" on their respective views about trade and investment.

"Based on these discussions, both sides agreed to explore ways to fill the gap between their positions and to promote trade between the United States and Japan, and expand areas of cooperation based on common understanding," USTR said.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Susan Thomas)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 11, 2018 03:05 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores