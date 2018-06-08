U.S. ITC says probing Toyota, others in patent infringement case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Thursday it would investigate Toyota Motor Corp, Panasonic Corp and other companies for alleged patent infringement in certain infotainment systems, components and automobiles containing such systems.

The investigation was based on a complaint by Broadcom Inc, the commission said in a statement.

Other companies to be investigated are Denso Ten America Ltd, a subsidiary of Denso Corp; Renesas Electronics Corp; and Japan Radio, a unit of Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

