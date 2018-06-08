You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

U.S. ITC says probing Toyota, others in patent infringement case

Business Reuters Jun 08, 2018 00:06:06 IST

U.S. ITC says probing Toyota, others in patent infringement case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Thursday it would investigate Toyota Motor Corp, Panasonic Corp and other companies for alleged patent infringement in certain infotainment systems, components and automobiles containing such systems.

The investigation was based on a complaint by Broadcom Inc, the commission said in a statement.

Other companies to be investigated are Denso Ten America Ltd, a subsidiary of Denso Corp; Renesas Electronics Corp; and Japan Radio, a unit of Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 00:06 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores