U.S. imposes new anti-dumping duties on Chinese mattresses, beer kegs

Business Reuters May 30, 2019 05:05:32 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday said it had determined Chinese-made mattresses and stainless steel beer kegs are being dumped in the U.S. market at less than fair value and will be hit with preliminary anti-dumping duties.

The Commerce Department also said it was imposing preliminary duties on German and Mexican-made stainless steel kegs. The government is imposing duties of up to 79.7% on Chinese-made kegs and up to 1,731% on mattresses. Major U.S. mattress firms had petitioned for relief including Serta Simmons Bedding LLC and Tempur Sealy International Inc, while the American Keg Co had also sought relief.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

