Business Reuters Sep 05, 2019 03:05:21 IST

U.S. imposes duties on structural steel from China, Mexico

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a preliminary determination that China and Mexico had dumped certain fabricated structural steel on the U.S. market.

As a result, the department said, it imposed duties of up to 141% on Chinese structural steel and up to 31% on Mexican structural steel. The department also said it had found that Canada did not violate anti-dumping laws concerning the steel.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2019 03:05:21 IST

