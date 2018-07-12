Football world cup 2018

U.S. House Speaker Ryan: tariffs not the way to go in China trade dispute

Business Reuters Jul 12, 2018 00:06:12 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday tariffs are not the right tool to use in the trade dispute with China, although Beijing engages in unfair trade practices.

"I’ve long said I don’t think tariffs are the right way to go,” Ryan told reporters in response to a question about China. "China does steal intellectual property, they do engage in unfair trade practices," he said.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Mohammad Zargham)

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 00:06 AM

