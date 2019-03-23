U.S. government posts $234 billion deficit in February

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. federal government posted a $234 billion budget deficit in February, according to data released on Friday by the Treasury Department.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a $227 billion deficit for the month.

The Treasury said federal spending in February was $401 billion, up 8 percent from the same month in 2018, while receipts were $167 billion, up 7 percent compared to February 2018.

The deficit for the fiscal year to date was $544 billion, compared with $391 billion in the comparable period the year earlier.

When adjusted for calendar effects, the deficit was $547 billion for the fiscal year to date versus $439 billion in the comparable prior period.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Edited by Andrea Ricci)

