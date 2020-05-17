U.S. FDA approves standalone at-home sample collection kit

You are here:
Business Reuters May 17, 2020 00:06:10 IST

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Saturday approved a standalone at-home sample collection kit for COVID-19 diagnostic testing.

The regulator has given an emergency use authorization (EUA) to Everlywell Inc, a health and wellness company, for its COVID-19 test home collection kit.

Everlywell launched the COVID-19 at-home collection kit in March.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Updated Date: May 17, 2020 00:06:10 IST



