U.S. FAA to brief international regulators on status of Boeing 737 MAX

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson has invited about 50 aviation safety regulators from around the world to a Sept. 23 informal briefing in Montreal on the status of the grounded Boeing 737 MAX, according to an email seen by Reuters.
The FAA has been reviewing proposed software and training changes from Boeing Co
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Updated Date: Sep 18, 2019 02:12:22 IST