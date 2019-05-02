U.S. FAA mandates changes to Boeing 787 Dreamliner

By Eric M. Johnson

SEATTLE (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday said it was mandating new flight control software and parts to Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner to address what it called an unsafe operating condition of certain products on the plane.

The FAA's airworthiness directive to plane operators makes compulsory changes Boeing outlined in service bulletins in 2017 and early 2018 for certain areas in 787's tire and wheel "threat zones" that may be susceptible to damage, the company said.

Boeing, which works closely with the FAA to monitor its fleet for potential safety issues, said: "This issue has been long since resolved with system improvements that have been incorporated into production for all 787 models."

The FAA said damage to the 787's tire and wheel "threat zones" could result in the loss of braking and steering power on the ground at certain speeds.

The FAA said it requires installing hydraulic tubing, a pressure-operated check valve and new flight control software.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; editing by James Dalgleish and Cynthia Osterman)

